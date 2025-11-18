Midwest Beat Blues: November 14, 2025

For this week's 11-14-25 radio program, host and producer Tom Lounges began the show with 50 minutes of his favorite classic British Blues by the Likes of The Rolling Stones, The Yardbirds, John Mayall & The BluesBreakers, Jeff Beck, and Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac.

the second half of this week's program featured Tom's interview with Andy Powell of the classic British band, Wishbone Ash.

The Ash formed in 1969 and were in many ways born out of the British Blues Revival of the era. They later evolved into melodic folk-inspired rock, heavy rock, progressive rock, and hybrids of all of those and more.

On this program, Andy Powell talks about his own evolution as one of the rock world's most gifted guitarists and the band's longevity and creative output that has spanned over 5 decades.