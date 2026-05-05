Hebron/Lowell Data Center Zoning Vote - Lake County Plan Commission Meeting

Plan Commission Meeting

May 20th - 5:30 PM - Commissioner’s Courtroom/Council Chamber, 3rd Floor, Building A

Please Plan to Attend. Wear Green To Support Agricultural Zoning.

In February, the Lake County Plan Commission deferred their vote until after a developer-requested Town Hall. The Town Hall was intended to answer questions and increase transparency. That event concluded on April 16th, and the Plan Commission will now vote on the zoning change from agricultural to light industrial.

There will be no more opportunity for public comment, as that was part of the February Plan Commission meeting. However, participation is still needed and encouraged.

Website will be kept up to date: https://eaglecreektownship.my.canva.site/

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61585992664300