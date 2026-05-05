Only Light...Only Love: Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir Tour

The Award-Winning Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir and Gold Standard Singers travel from Lincoln, Nebraska to share compelling music that encourages us to be a light in the darkness of our world and to reach out in love in a program entitled "Only Light...Only Love." Enjoy an eclectic program by composers Rollo Dillworth, Shawn Kirchner, Melanie DeMore, Susan LaBarr, Jonathan Dove, and André Thomas, conducted by Tom Trenney and accompanied by Anne Wilson at the piano and organ. Students from choral programs at Valparaiso High School will be featured in the program as well. Concert will be held at 7 PM at First United Methodist Church Valparaiso, 103 Franklin Street. For more information, contact Dr. Christopher Ebert, Director of Music, at choirs@valpofumc.org.