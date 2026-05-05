© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Only Light...Only Love: Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir Tour

Only Light...Only Love: Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir Tour

The Award-Winning Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir and Gold Standard Singers travel from Lincoln, Nebraska to share compelling music that encourages us to be a light in the darkness of our world and to reach out in love in a program entitled "Only Light...Only Love." Enjoy an eclectic program by composers Rollo Dillworth, Shawn Kirchner, Melanie DeMore, Susan LaBarr, Jonathan Dove, and André Thomas, conducted by Tom Trenney and accompanied by Anne Wilson at the piano and organ. Students from choral programs at Valparaiso High School will be featured in the program as well. Concert will be held at 7 PM at First United Methodist Church Valparaiso, 103 Franklin Street. For more information, contact Dr. Christopher Ebert, Director of Music, at choirs@valpofumc.org.

First United Methodist CHurch of Valparaiso
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026

Event Supported By

First United Methodist Church Valparaiso
(219) 465-1661
choirs@valpofumc.org
https://www.nebrwesleyan.edu/academics/majors-and-minors/music/music-performances

Artist Group Info

Nebraska Wesleyan Choirs
ttrenney@nebrwesleyan.edu
https://www.nebrwesleyan.edu/academics/majors-and-minors/music/music-performances
First United Methodist CHurch of Valparaiso
103 Franklin Street
Valparaiso, Indiana 46383
(219) 465-1661
choirs@valpofumc.org