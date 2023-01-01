Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh
Not long ago, the Grand Kankakee Marsh saturated nearly a million acres across Northern Indiana and into a portion of Illinois. This unique ecological landscape was home to some of the highest concentrations of wildlife on the planet, with waterfowl so numerous they literally blackened the sky. Louis the XIV claimed this land as part of “New France,” The marsh was once known as Chicago’s food pantry.
Many sought the riches of the marsh, including industrialists who made their fortunes from its seemingly endless natural resources. But it all came at the expense of the environment – today less than 5% of the Grand Kankakee Marsh has survived man’s advances. But with a better understanding of wetlands' important role in the environment, there is a renewed effort to restore part of what was lost.