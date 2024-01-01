hub test
|Crisis Center
|www.CrisisCenterysb.org
|Bszamatowicz@crisiscenterysb.org
|We have a variety of volunteer opportunities including done-in-a-day projects and Wine Fest Event Planning Volunteers.
|Greater Destiny Bible Church
|https://greaterdestinybcintl.org/
|theresebibbs@gmail.com
|Volunteering at a Food Pantry distribution
|Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana
|www.gotrofnwi.org
|amanda.burleson@girlsontherun.org
|5K Volunteer (May and November Dates)
Girls on the Run Coach (Spring and Fall Seasons positions available)
|SAFE Coalition for Human Rights
|safechr.org
|vmcdaniels@safechr.org
|Shift work. Engaging in arts and crafts with residents, sharing skills/talents with cooking, baking, assisting with housework.
|Lymphira,Inc
|www.lymphirainc.org
|lymphirainc@gmail.com
|Desk work, Marketing, Phone calls, event set up
|Paladin, Inc.
|www.paladin.care
|melissa.bohacek@paladin.care
|Paladin supports individuals with developmental disabilities in a variety of settings. Volunteers can assist with day program activities, share a special skill, or spend time with an adult with disabilities. Paladin is also an AmeriCorps Seniors site; eligible seniors may receive a stipend.
|The Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
|www.hshobart.org
|volunteer@hshobart.org
|You can conveniently sign up online to be a volunteer at www.hshobart.org. Volunteers are integrated throughout the organization from board member, foster parent, dog walker, cat whisperer, laundry angel, fundraising fanatic, building and maintenance expert, and governance guru! Join our pack today!
|Humane Indiana
|humaneindiana.org
|bfitzpatrick@humaneindiana.org
|laundry at the shelter, front desk reception, dog walking, cat care, off site event coordination, resale shop shelf stocking-dusting.
|G.A.P. Food Pantry
|G.A.P. Food Pantry
|godsappointedplace1922@yahoo.com
|Pack food Boxes for distribution, pack bags with freezer products on distribution days, load cars with food boxes on distribution days, and unload weekly deliveries. We distribute food every other Thursday from 10:00-Noon using a drive-thru approach. Deliveries are usually received every Tuesday morning.
|Friends of Marquette Park
|Friendsofmarquettepark.org
|friendsofmarquettepark@gmail.com
|We maintain the Native Gardens at Marquette Park (weeding, planting, mulching, pruning). We do Clean-ups along the beach/shoreline of Lake Michigan and in Marquette Park.
|Miller Garden Club
|millergardenclub.org
|Smithlorac2000@gmail.com
|The Miller Garden Club maintains several Community Gardens throughout the Miller section of Gary and Marquette Park. We also have many volunteers at four public events throughout the year.
|Winfield Community Foundation
|Winfieldcommunityfoundation.org
|wcfsecretary@gmail.com
|Plan and coordinate various opportunities within Winfield Township to enhance quality of living.
|Phil’s Friends
|philsfriends.org
|judye@philsfriends.org
|Assemble care packages, color Cards of Hope, tie blankets, decorate boxes, and more
|Hearts In Motion
|www.heartsinmotion.org
|myra@heartsinmotion.org
|Resale Shop Sorting and Stocking Shelves, Inventory Donated Medical Equipment and Supplies, Service Trips Guatemala.
|Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited
|Www.eeunwi.org
|Eeunwi@outlook.com
|Working with horses and special needs children.
|The SHARE Foundation
|sharefoundation.org
|nblake@sharefoundation.org
