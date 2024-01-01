© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Crisis Centerwww.CrisisCenterysb.orgBszamatowicz@crisiscenterysb.orgWe have a variety of volunteer opportunities including done-in-a-day projects and Wine Fest Event Planning Volunteers. 
Greater Destiny Bible Churchhttps://greaterdestinybcintl.org/theresebibbs@gmail.com Volunteering at a Food Pantry distribution 
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indianawww.gotrofnwi.orgamanda.burleson@girlsontherun.org5K Volunteer (May and November Dates)
Girls on the Run Coach (Spring and Fall Seasons positions available)
SAFE Coalition for Human Rightssafechr.orgvmcdaniels@safechr.orgShift work. Engaging in arts and crafts with residents, sharing skills/talents with cooking, baking, assisting with housework.
Lymphira,Incwww.lymphirainc.orglymphirainc@gmail.comDesk work, Marketing, Phone calls, event set up
Paladin, Inc.www.paladin.caremelissa.bohacek@paladin.carePaladin supports individuals with developmental disabilities in a variety of settings. Volunteers can assist with day program activities, share a special skill, or spend time with an adult with disabilities. Paladin is also an AmeriCorps Seniors site; eligible seniors may receive a stipend. 
The Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.www.hshobart.orgvolunteer@hshobart.orgYou can conveniently sign up online to be a volunteer at www.hshobart.org. Volunteers are integrated throughout the organization from board member, foster parent, dog walker, cat whisperer, laundry angel, fundraising fanatic, building and maintenance expert, and governance guru! Join our pack today!
Humane Indianahumaneindiana.orgbfitzpatrick@humaneindiana.orglaundry at the shelter, front desk reception, dog walking, cat care, off site event coordination, resale shop shelf stocking-dusting.
G.A.P. Food PantryG.A.P. Food Pantrygodsappointedplace1922@yahoo.comPack food Boxes for distribution, pack bags with freezer products on distribution days, load cars with food boxes on distribution days, and unload weekly deliveries. We distribute food every other Thursday from 10:00-Noon using a drive-thru approach. Deliveries are usually received every Tuesday morning.
Friends of Marquette ParkFriendsofmarquettepark.orgfriendsofmarquettepark@gmail.comWe maintain the Native Gardens at Marquette Park (weeding, planting, mulching, pruning). We do Clean-ups along the beach/shoreline of Lake Michigan and in Marquette Park.
Miller Garden Clubmillergardenclub.orgSmithlorac2000@gmail.comThe Miller Garden Club maintains several Community Gardens throughout the Miller section of Gary and Marquette Park. We also have many volunteers at four public events throughout the year. 
Winfield Community Foundation Winfieldcommunityfoundation.orgwcfsecretary@gmail.comPlan and coordinate various opportunities within Winfield Township to enhance quality of living.
Phil’s Friendsphilsfriends.orgjudye@philsfriends.orgAssemble care packages, color Cards of Hope, tie blankets, decorate boxes, and more
Hearts In Motion www.heartsinmotion.orgmyra@heartsinmotion.orgResale Shop Sorting and Stocking Shelves, Inventory Donated Medical Equipment and Supplies, Service Trips Guatemala.
Exceptional Equestrians UnlimitedWww.eeunwi.orgEeunwi@outlook.comWorking with horses and special needs children. 
The SHARE Foundationsharefoundation.orgnblake@sharefoundation.org

Education Program:
Reading Buddy: Reading buddies provide support and encouragement to our Villagers (residents) as they develop their reading skills. This can be done in groups on Tuesday mornings or at various times throughout the week.
Math Class Aid: Math class aids assist teachers in facilitating math lessons and activities in the classroom. They work closely with Villagers (residents) to reinforce mathematical concepts, explain problem-solving strategies, and provide individualized support as needed.
Science Club Aid: Science club aids help the club monitor with meeting activities along with the Villagers (residents) in executing tasks.
Art Class Aid: Art class aids support the art teacher in providing creative and enriching experiences for the Villagers (residents). They assist Villagers in creating their art projects.

Camp Program:
Camp Counselors: Camp Counselors play a pivotal role in creating a positive and enriching experience for campers. They are responsible for supervising and engaging with campers during various activities, fostering a safe and supportive environment. Counselors often serve as mentors, helping campers build new skills, develop friendships, and navigate challenges.
Day Volunteer: Day Volunteers come help with camp activities during a period of time that works best for them.
Camp Cooks: Camp cooks are responsible for preparing and serving nutritious meals to campers and staff throughout their stay at the camp.
Camp Nurse: Camp nurses provide medical care and support to campers and staff, addressing their healthcare needs and ensuring their well-being throughout the camp session. They assess and treat injuries, illnesses, and emergencies, administer medications, and maintain medical records.

Other:
Mowing/ Landscaping: Mowing and landscaping volunteers play a vital role in maintaining the camp's outdoor areas, ensuring they are safe, clean, and aesthetically pleasing. They assist with tasks such as mowing lawns, trimming hedges, planting flowers, and maintaining walking paths.
Jewelry Making Helper: Jewelry volunteers help residents make various kinds of jewelry and rosaries. Through this role, they help campers express their creativity and develop skills in jewelry making in a fun and supportive environment.
Soap Making Helper: Soap making helpers assist Villagers in the process of creating handmade soaps. They guide participants through the various steps of soap making, including choosing ingredients, mixing, molding, and decorating.
Wood Shop Helper: Wood shop helpers assist campers in learning woodworking skills and creating their own projects using wood and other materials. They provide instruction on using tools and equipment safely, offer guidance on project design and construction techniques, and help campers troubleshoot any challenges they encounter.
Newsletter:  Newsletter volunteers work alongside the Villagers with prepping our monthly newsletter to be mailed out. It is a great way to spend time with the Villagers and build in community.