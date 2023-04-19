© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: Indiana University Northwest 19th Annual College of Arts & Sciences Student Research Conference

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published April 19, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT
Regionally Speaking IUN COAS Conf.png
Indiana University Northwest logo.

Indiana University Northwest will host their 19th Annual Student Research Conference beginning Thursday, April 20, 2023 beginning at 8:30 am. The two-day conference will spotlight student scholarship with more than three dozen students presenting original research which they have been conducting over the last semester, under the direction and guidance of faculty. Lakeshore Public Radio host Dee Dotson speaks with organizer and history professor Dr. Christopher Young, PhD about the event.

