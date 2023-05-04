© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: Prevent Child Abuse Lake County

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published May 4, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT
Prevent Child Abuse Lake County
Lake County Prevent Child Abuse knows that child abuse can be prevented when families and communities come together to build resiliency, take action, and stand with child advocates. Healing and prevention of child abuse and neglect starts with awareness. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks with Ellen Hennessy, the with Prevent Child Abuse Lake County chapter president about how we as a community can work together to help end child abuse and neglect.

Local News regionally speakingLocal Newschild abuseNational Child Abuse Prevention MonthChild neglectChild PovertyDeparment of Child Services
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
