Regionally Speaking: Prevent Child Abuse Lake County
Lake County Prevent Child Abuse knows that child abuse can be prevented when families and communities come together to build resiliency, take action, and stand with child advocates. Healing and prevention of child abuse and neglect starts with awareness. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks with Ellen Hennessy, the with Prevent Child Abuse Lake County chapter president about how we as a community can work together to help end child abuse and neglect.