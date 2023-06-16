Regionally Speaking: State Senator Eddie Melton on the 2023 Indiana legislative session
The 2023 Indiana legislative session wrapped the last Friday in April. Facing a busy agenda as well as hammering out a new two-year state budget, the Republican-controlled legislature passed a series of healthcare and education bills. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks with State Senator Eddie Melton (D-Gary) to discuss how things went at the statehouse including a bill that is set to bring millions of dollars to Lake County.