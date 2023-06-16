Regionally Speaking: State Senator Eddie Melton on the 2023 Indiana legislative session

© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published June 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT
The 2023 Indiana legislative session wrapped the last Friday in April. Facing a busy agenda as well as hammering out a new two-year state budget, the Republican-controlled legislature passed a series of healthcare and education bills. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks with State Senator Eddie Melton (D-Gary) to discuss how things went at the statehouse including a bill that is set to bring millions of dollars to Lake County.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
