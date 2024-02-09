Regionally Speaking: Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch on the call for an audit of FSSA, tourism in Indiana and her bid to be the next governor
Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined in studio with Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to discuss the 2024 legislative session, tourism as an economic driver and her bid to be the next governor of the Hoosier state.
The Indiana General Assembly recently marked the halfway point of the legislative session. a total of 297 bills were introduced to the Senate this session and of those, 110 bills passed. Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch sat down with Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson to provide a legislative update as share her thoughts on cuts proposed by FSSA to address a $1 billion shortfall in its Medicaid budget