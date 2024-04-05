Regionally Speaking: The Whitney Reynolds Show Season 7

Lakeshore Public Media’s television broadcast, Lakeshore PBS, will present the season seven of the Emmy-nominated series, the Whitney Reynolds Show Monday, April 8, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. The Whitney Reynolds Show is a topic-based talk show that is driven by positive change through real-life issues. The Whitney Reynolds Show has been widely recognized for its outstanding content, garnering numerous accolades over the years, including five Telly Awards and two Emmy nominations.

Whitney Reynolds, host, Executive Producer, and “Chief Inspo Officer” of the Whitney Reynolds Show began growing the show at the age of 25 by launching Whitney Reynolds Media. In 2012 the show changed its initial concentration and moved to the PBS platform. The WRS is an independently owned television show that ran for nearly 10 seasons before the show was picked up for national syndication. The show aired nationally through PBS on January 6, 2021, with Lakeshore PBS as the presenting station.

The Whitney Reynolds Show is recognized for its commitment to delivering enriching television programming, positioning itself as a prominent provider of insightful programming. In the upcoming season, this tradition persists, providing audiences with a unique platform to explore a wide range of topics, including personal and professional development, health, relationships, and social issues. Episodes such as “Forgotten City,” “Dream Catchers,” “A Moment in Time,” “Midlife Movement,” “Everyday Detectives,” and “Social Entrepreneurs” showcase the diverse theme awaiting viewers’ engagement.

Whitney Reynolds has won a host of awards throughout her career, with recent recognition coming from Crain’s 40 under 40 and an additional Chicago-Emmy nomination in 2023. Other accolades include:

Telly Gold Winner for People’s Choice in 2022; Telly Bronze Winner for National Programming in 2022; I Am Woman Award from Endure Charities, Chicago Bulls 2022; Telly Bronze Winner for Overcoming Racism, 2020; Stevie Award Winner for Video of the Year; Humanitarian Honoree by We Dream In Color; Board of Managers of the Service Club of Chicago; Racial Justice League Member for the YWCA; Central Advisory Council Member for Dress For Success Worldwide; Judge at the Illinois International Pageant; Council Member for Baylor Women’s Council; Board Member for Saving Lives Foundation.

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media, all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, that allows users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.