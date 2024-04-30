© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on Cultivating Tomorrow's Leaders

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published April 15, 2024 at 8:42 AM CDT
Indiana Youth Institute
Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman.

Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to discuss cultivating tomorrow's leaders.

As the end of the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaches, many teenagers turn their attention to the prospect of a summer job. For older teens, the employment decision focuses on choosing between an internship and a traditional summer job. While both avenues offer valuable experiences, Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to discuss how their distinctions can significantly shape a young person's future.

Dee Dotson
