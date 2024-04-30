Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on Cultivating Tomorrow's Leaders
Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to discuss cultivating tomorrow's leaders.
As the end of the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaches, many teenagers turn their attention to the prospect of a summer job. For older teens, the employment decision focuses on choosing between an internship and a traditional summer job. While both avenues offer valuable experiences, Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to discuss how their distinctions can significantly shape a young person's future.