Regionally Speaking: Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published May 3, 2024 at 2:11 PM CDT
Jennifer McCormick for Governor

As Hoosiers across the state head to the polling place to cast ballots in the primary election between now and May 7, 2024 Lakeshore Public Media speaks to candidates in the crowded gubernatorial field about their views on top policy issues, climate justice as well as why they deserve your vote. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined now by Democratic candidate Jennifer McCormick formerly Indiana's Superintendent of Public Instruction.

