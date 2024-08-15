© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on 2024 legislative changes impacting Indiana students

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published July 29, 2024 at 11:33 AM CDT

A series of new laws took effect in Indiana on July 1, 2024, that introduced changes in the educational landscape. The legislative reforms impact important aspects of schooling, from literacy and work-based learning opportunities to religious instruction and student cell phone use. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman who will unpack how the 2024 legislative changes impact Indiana students.

Local News Indiana Youth InstituteTami SilvermanIndiana Youth Institute President Tami Silverman2024 Indiana Legislative SessionEducationEducation PolicyEducation Changespublic education
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
