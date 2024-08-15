Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on 2024 legislative changes impacting Indiana students
A series of new laws took effect in Indiana on July 1, 2024, that introduced changes in the educational landscape. The legislative reforms impact important aspects of schooling, from literacy and work-based learning opportunities to religious instruction and student cell phone use. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman who will unpack how the 2024 legislative changes impact Indiana students.