Regionally Speaking: MAAC Foundation to Host 5th Annual First Responder Appreciation & Demonstration Day September 14th

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published September 11, 2024 at 4:24 PM CDT
MAAC Foundation, Inc.
MAAC Foundation to Host 5th Annual First Responder Appreciation & Demonstration Day (FRADD) Saturday, September 14, 2024.

The MAAC Foundation First Responding Training Campus is proud to announce the 5th Annual First Responder Appreciation & Demonstration Day (FRADD), scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2024. This highly anticipated event will occur from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM CST at the MAAC campus. FRADD is a free and fun event for all ages and serves as the organization's largest fundraiser of the year. The day is dedicated to honoring and supporting our first responders by providing them with comprehensive and inclusive training and skill enhancement opportunities.

This year's event will feature over 80 attractions and a wide variety of first responder disciplines, showcasing the skills and dedication of our local heroes. Attendees will be able to engage with first responders, learn about their work, and witness firsthand the expertise and bravery required in their line of duty. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Celina Weatherwax, the President and CEO of the MAAC Foundation to learn more about the event.

The 5th Annual First Responder Appreciation & Demonstration Day (FRADD) will be held rain or shine. With more than 3,000 attendees expected, FRADD promises to be a day of community, fun, education, and appreciation. It's an excellent opportunity for families, friends, and community members to come together and show their support for those who risk their lives to keep us safe.

For more information visit https://maacfoundation.org/first-responder-appreciation-and-demonstration-day/occ
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingMAAC first-responders training centerMAAC Foundation of Valparaisofirst-respondersFirst Responders Appreciation and Demonstration Day
