Regionally Speaking: Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published October 4, 2024 at 3:27 PM CDT
Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County

Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Ellen Kapitan with the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County.

What do plastic bottles, shipping boxes, and tires have in common? These items often raise questions when discussing recyclables in Porter County. Recycling can be confusing oftentimes with residents uncertain about what materials recycling facilities will accept. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Ellen Kapitan, an administrative assistant and outreach assistant with Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County to dispel all of the myths and rumors.
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
