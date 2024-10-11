© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Democrat gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick

Published October 11, 2024 at 2:48 PM CDT
Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick.
Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick.
Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick.
Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick.
Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick.
Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick.
Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick.
Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick.
Throughout Indiana, anyone registered to vote can now cast their vote early. With the 2024 general election being just a couple of weeks away, Lakeshore Public Media will be speaking to each party’s gubernatorial candidate about key issues for their campaign. Today, we are joined by Jennifer McCormick, the Democratic nominee vying to be the next governor of the State of Indiana.
