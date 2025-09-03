Valparaiso Man Dies in Apparent Drowning at Long Lake on Labor Day

A tragic drowning incident took place on Monday evening at Long Lake in Liberty Township, claiming the life of Sean Ryan, a 42-year-old man from Valparaiso. Emergency responders were alerted at approximately 6:17 p.m. after reports indicated Ryan had entered the water and failed to resurface. He was last seen about 100 feet from the western shore, near a patch of lily pads.

The Liberty Township Fire Department, along with the Porter County Dive Team and Portage Fire Department, quickly arrived to conduct search operations. A dive team member discovered a "bright blue material" in the water, which led to Ryan's recovery. Sadly, he was not wearing a life jacket.

Ryan was pulled from the lake at 7:02 p.m. and CPR was initiated on the boat before he was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

Liberty Township Fire Chief Brian Duncan highlighted the difficulties that first responders faced, noting that live updates shared by bystanders complicated efforts and access to the scene. He urged the community to refrain from posting unverified information during emergencies, emphasizing the need for clear coordination among responders. Other agencies assisting in the operation included the Porter County Sheriff’s Office and Chesterton Fire Department.

According to officials, Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officers initially responded to the scene at 6:17 p.m. for a report of a man who had entered the water but did not resurface. The victim was last seen approximately 100 feet off the western shore of the lake, near a patch of lily pads.

Multiple first responder agencies, including the Liberty Township Fire Department, Porter County Dive Team, and the Portage Fire Department, quickly arrived to initiate search operations. A dive team member located a "bright blue material submerged in the water," leading to the discovery of Ryan. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Ryan was recovered from the water at 7:02 p.m., and CPR was immediately administered on the boat. He was then rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

In a statement, Liberty Township Fire Chief Brian Duncan addressed the challenges faced by first responders during the operation. He noted that live updates posted to social media and radio from bystanders created distractions and congested access areas.

“While we understand the concern and interest from the community, emergency responses are not the time to post live updates always,” Duncan said. “Our crews need clear access and focused coordination.”

Duncan emphasized that verifying unconfirmed information shared online can delay critical efforts.

Other responding agencies included the Porter County Sheriff’s Office, Chesterton Fire Department, Porter Fire Department, Burns Harbor Fire Department, and Northwest Emergency Medical Services.