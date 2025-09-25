Artist and activist JJ Weinberg: Championing the Vital Role of Public Media in Our Communities

Lakeshore Public Media's Radio Fall Pledge Drive will take place from September 22 to September 26, 2025. During this event, the organization will engage with local community leaders and activists to discuss the challenges public media stations face regarding federal and state funding. If you would like to support Lakeshore Public Media, please visit https://donate.lakeshorepublicmedia.org/wyin/donate?_gl=1.

The backbone of any community consists of the organizations and individuals who tirelessly work to improve it. Dee Dotson, the Vice President of Radio at Lakeshore Public Media, will be joined by J.J. Weinberg, an artist and activist who has adopted a Bob Ross persona to advocate for restoring federal funding for public media. J.J. is behind the "Happy Little Hairdos: Million Bob March" campaign and will discuss how our collective support for public media can create a significant impact.

For more information about the Million Bob March set for October 29, 2025 in Washington, DC a visit https://www.happylittlehairdos.com/.