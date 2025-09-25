© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Legacy Foundation: The Importance of Local Public Media

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published September 22, 2025 at 12:35 PM CDT
Legacy Foundation President and CEO Kelly Anoe and Erica Fizer, Vice President of Philanthropy are joined by Lakeshore Public Media's Dee Dotson.
Lakeshore Public Media's Radio Fall Pledge Drive will take place from September 22 to September 26, 2025. During this event, the organization will engage with local community leaders and activists to discuss the challenges public media stations face regarding federal and state funding. If you would like to support Lakeshore Public Media, please visit (https://donate.lakeshorepublicmedia.org/wyin/donate?_gl=1).

The backbone of any community consists of the organizations and individuals who work tirelessly to improve it. Lakeshore Public Media's Vice President of Radio, Dee Dotson, will be joined by Kelly Anoe, President and CEO of the Legacy Foundation, and Erica Fizer, Vice President of Philanthropy. Together, they will discuss how our collective support for public media can create the most significant impact.

For more information about Legacy Foundation visit www.legacyfdn.org.

Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
