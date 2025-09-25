Legacy Foundation: The Importance of Local Public Media

Lakeshore Public Media's Radio Fall Pledge Drive will take place from September 22 to September 26, 2025. During this event, the organization will engage with local community leaders and activists to discuss the challenges public media stations face regarding federal and state funding. If you would like to support Lakeshore Public Media, please visit (https://donate.lakeshorepublicmedia.org/wyin/donate?_gl=1).

The backbone of any community consists of the organizations and individuals who work tirelessly to improve it. Lakeshore Public Media's Vice President of Radio, Dee Dotson, will be joined by Kelly Anoe, President and CEO of the Legacy Foundation, and Erica Fizer, Vice President of Philanthropy. Together, they will discuss how our collective support for public media can create the most significant impact.

For more information about Legacy Foundation visit www.legacyfdn.org.