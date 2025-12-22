Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield on the healthcare affordability crisis in Indiana

It's time to confront the challenge of healthcare affordability directly. As healthcare costs continue to rise in Indiana, individuals face difficult choices, and families may be postponing or forgoing necessary care due to financial concerns. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson will be joined by Beth Keyser, Senior Vice President for the West Region of Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

For more information visit https://www.anthem.com/update/affordability-in-indiana

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

About Beth Keyser

Beth Keyser is a 25-year healthcare industry veteran with a passion for leading organizations that are on a mission to make people healthier.

Beth was named president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Indiana in 2020. The Anthem health plan in Indiana is the largest in the state with nearly 5,000 Indiana-based associates, serving more than four million members.

Before joining Anthem, Beth focused on improving doctor-patient relationships as the president of Create® health plans in New York City. Prior to her time at Create®, Beth held several leadership roles at Healthways where she was accountable for domestic and international revenue growth, customer experience, call center operations and establishing partnerships with health plans, employers, physician organizations and hospitals. Early in her career she worked at a Nashville start-up called Gordian Health Solutions that was eventually sold to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee.



Beth currently serves on the Board of Directors of Women in Health Care Leadership at University of Alabama at Birmingham, which provides mentoring and training programs to develop tomorrow’s leaders. She also serves on the board of directors of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, the Indiana Sports Corp, Neuraxis and the WellPoint Holding Corporation. Beth is also a proud member of the Red Cross Tiffany Circle.

Keyser is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and earned a master’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield:

At Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield we understand our health connects us to each other. What we all do impacts those around us. So Anthem is dedicated to delivering better care to our members, providing greater value to our customers and helping improve the health of our communities.

