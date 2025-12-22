PNC's 2025 Christmas Price Index®: Holiday Cheer Comes with a Price!

While love may be priceless, holiday gestures and gift-giving are certainly feeling the effects of inflation this year. Dee Dotson, host of Lakeshore Public Media, is joined by Corinna Ladd, the regional president of PNC Bank for northern Indiana. They discuss how much you might need to spend on your "True Love" in the lead-up to Christmas.

For more information visit www.pncchristmasprice.index.com

About Corinna Ladd

Corinna Ladd is regional president of PNC Bank in Northern Indiana. Ladd is responsible for sales leadership across all lines of business, with direct responsibility for the commercial banking segment in northern Indiana, which is comprised of the northern third of Indiana. In addition, Ladd leads PNC Foundation and the charitable support activities in the region and is an advocate for PNC’s Grow Up Great® program.

Prior to being named to her current position in June 2017, she served as senior vice president and relationship manager in Corporate Banking, responsible for middle market business development efforts in Northern Indiana.

Ladd’s banking career extends more than 30 years, including credit analysis, portfolio management and business development. Since joining PNC in 2012, she has held positions in commercial, middle market and large corporate lending.

Active in the community, Ladd is a board member and chair of Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities. She serves as a committee member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, is a member of the Northeast Indiana Regional Opportunities Council and serves on the advisory board of Trine College of Health Professions. In addition, Ladd serves on the Regional Early Learning Coalition and is a founding member of the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne’s Women’s Fund.

Ladd holds a Bachelor of Science from Indiana University with a major in accounting.