Governor Mike Braun to Deliver 2026 State of the State Address

MERRILLVILLE - Mike Braun will deliver his 2026 State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time (6:30 p.m. Central Time) before a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the Indiana House of Representatives chamber at the Indiana Statehouse.

The address will be carried live statewide on public television and radio stations in Indiana, as well as on public TV in the Louisville, Kentucky, region. Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS) and Ball State Public Media are the providers of the live broadcast feed for all public and commercial television and radio stations carrying the address in both states.

Public Television Carriage



WTIU (Bloomington) - Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET (30.2); encore 11:00 p.m. ET (30.1)

(Evansville) – Wednesday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT (9.1)

(Fort Wayne) - Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET (39.4); encore Thursday, Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m. ET (39.1)

(Indianapolis) - Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET (WFYI 1) WYIN (Merrillville) - Wednesday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT (56.1)

(Muncie) – Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET (49.1)

(South Bend) - Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET (34.1)

(Vincennes) – Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET (22.1)

(Louisville, KY) – Wednesday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT (68.1)

(Louisville, KY) - Wednesday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT (15.2)

Public Radio Carriage

WVPE (Elkhart) – Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET (88.1 FM) WNIN (Evansville) - Wednesday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT (88.3 FM)

(Evansville) - Wednesday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT (88.3 FM)

(Fort Wayne) - Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET (89.1 FM)

(Indianapolis) - Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET (90.1 FM)

(Merrillville) - Wednesday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT (89.1 FM)

(Muncie) – Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET (92.1 FM)

(West Lafayette) – Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET (101.3 FM)

Viewers and listeners are encouraged to check local station listings for additional rebroadcasts or streaming options.

About Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, Inc. (IPBS)

Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS) is a nonprofit association of 17 public television and radio stations committed to serving the state of Indiana. Working collaboratively, IPBS stations provide engaging, educational, and informative programming designed for Hoosiers of all ages.

Through a blend of public television and radio content, locally produced programs, and trusted statewide news coverage, IPBS delivers a wide range of services to homes, classrooms, and communities across the state. Member stations are located in Bloomington, Elkhart, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Merrillville, Muncie, South Bend, Vincennes, and West Lafayette.

About Ball State Public Media

Ball State Public Media serves East Central Indiana and beyond as the trusted source for public television (Ball State PBS) and radio (Indiana Public Radio), providing quality educational, news, and cultural programming for all ages, aligned with Ball State University's mission of community engagement and lifelong learning.

Learn more at IPBS.org

About Lakeshore Public Media

Lakeshore Public Media's radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21, while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media, all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, allowing users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.