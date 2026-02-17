Civil Rights Icon Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr Dies at 84; Northwest Indiana Mourns a Champion for Justice

Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr., a towering figure of the American Civil Rights Movement and a two-time presidential candidate, passed away peacefully on the morning of February 17, 2026, at the age of 84. His family confirmed he died at his home in Chicago, surrounded by loved ones, following a courageous battle with a neurodegenerative disorder.

A protégé of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson rose to national prominence in the 1960s. He founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and became the first African American to launch a high-profile, competitive bid for the presidency in 1984 and 1988. His famous mantra, "Keep Hope Alive," served as a rallying cry for marginalized communities across the globe.

The Northwest Indiana Connection

While his headquarters remained in neighboring Chicago, Jackson’s influence and physical presence were deeply felt in Northwest Indiana. His work often blurred the state line, as he championed the economic and political empowerment of the "Region."

During his historic 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns, the City of Gary served as a critical stronghold. Jackson shared a close political alliance with Richard G. Hatcher, Gary's first Black mayor, who was a key architect of the "Rainbow Coalition" strategy. Labor and Steel: Jackson was a frequent visitor to the steel mills of Gary and East Chicago. He often stood on the picket lines with United Steelworkers (USW) members, linking the struggle for civil rights with the fight for fair wages and industrial job security.

Jackson was a frequent visitor to the steel mills of Gary and East Chicago. He often stood on the picket lines with United Steelworkers (USW) members, linking the struggle for civil rights with the fight for fair wages and industrial job security. Community Advocacy: Over the decades, Jackson led numerous voter registration drives and advocated for educational equity in Hammond and Merrillville, maintaining a constant presence in local NWI churches.

A Vision That Lives On

Earlier today, an official statement posted to the Reverend Jesse Jackson Facebook page reflected on his profound personal and public impact:

"Beyond his public achievements, Reverend Jackson will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and spiritual guide. To his family, he was a source of unwavering love and faith. To countless others, he was a mentor, a voice for the voiceless, and a symbol of resilience. Reverend Jackson's passing marks the end of an era, but his vision of justice, equality, and unity will live on through the countless lives he touched."

The Jackson family emphasizes that his monumental legacy will continue through the ongoing work of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which remains dedicated to the pursuit of social and economic justice.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, and their five children, including U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson and former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. Funeral arrangements will be shared in the coming days. For further updates, tributes, and official information, the public is encouraged to visit www.jessejacksonlegacy.com or www.rainbowpush.org