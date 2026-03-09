Lakeshore Public Media and Indiana Humanities Will Host Screening and Community Discussion of The American Revolution at Valparaiso University

Lakeshore Public Media and Indiana Humanities Host Screening and Community Discussion of The American Revolution at Valparaiso University

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Lakeshore Public Media and Indiana Humanities will host a special screening and community discussion of selected clips from the PBS documentary series The American Revolution on Wednesday, April 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. CT at the Harre Union Ballroom at Valparaiso University.

The event, titled “The American Revolution: Screening and Discussion,” commemorates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Attendees will view excerpts from the 12-part PBS documentary series The American Revolution directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns along with Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt, followed by facilitated table conversations designed to encourage civic dialogue and historical reflection. Light refreshments will be served.

The panel discussion will feature:

Larry Brechner , Board Chairman, Lakeshore Public Media

, Board Chairman, Lakeshore Public Media Nancy Clifford , Interim President and CEO, Lakeshore Public Media

, Interim President and CEO, Lakeshore Public Media Elizabeth Gingerich , Professor of Business Law and Editor-in-Chief of the international Journal of Values-Based Leadership , College of Business, Valparaiso University

, Professor of Business Law and Editor-in-Chief of the international , College of Business, Valparaiso University Natalie Krivas , Educator and Community Leader, Valparaiso University, specializing in civic engagement, values-based leadership, and social and environmental responsibility

, Educator and Community Leader, Valparaiso University, specializing in civic engagement, values-based leadership, and social and environmental responsibility Anton Lewis , Associate Professor of Accounting, College of Business, Governors State University, Illinois

, Associate Professor of Accounting, College of Business, Governors State University, Illinois James Paul Old , Associate Professor and Chair, Political Science Department, Valparaiso University, with research focused on American political thought, religion, and politics

, Associate Professor and Chair, Political Science Department, Valparaiso University, with research focused on American political thought, religion, and politics Richard Sévère, Dean, College of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences (CHESS), Purdue University Northwest

The program is made possible by Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, Lakeshore Public Media, and Indiana Humanities, with special thanks to Valparaiso University.

This event is free and open to the public. But space is limited.

Reserve your spot today by following this link.

For more information about Lakeshore Public Media visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org

About the Film

THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION examines how America’s founding turned the world upside-down. Thirteen British colonies on the Atlantic Coast rose in rebellion, won their independence, and established a new form of government that radically reshaped the continent and inspired centuries of democratic movements around the globe.

Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Majorfunding was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members Jeannie and Jonathan Lavinewith the Crimson Lion Foundation; and the Blavatnik Family Foundation. Major funding was alsoprovided by David M. Rubenstein; The Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Family Foundation; LillyEndowment Inc.; and the following Better Angels Society members: Eric and Wendy Schmidt;Stephen A. Schwarzman; and Kenneth C. Griffin with Griffin Catalyst. Additional support for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by: The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The Pew CharitableTrusts; Gilbert S. Omenn and Martha A. Darling; Park Foundation; and the following Better AngelsSociety members: Gilchrist and Amy Berg; Perry and Donna Golkin; The Michelson Foundation;Jacqueline B. Mars; Kissick Family Foundation; Diane and Hal Brierley; John H. N. Fisher and JenniferCaldwell; John and Catherine Debs; The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; Philip I. Kent; Gail Elden;Deborah and Jon Dawson; David and Susan Kreisman; The McCloskey Family Charitable Trust; Beckyand Jim Morgan; Carol and Ned Spieker; Mark A. Tracy; and Paul and Shelley Whyte. THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was made possible, in part, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

About Indiana Humanities

Indiana Humanities is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting people, opening minds, and enriching lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read, and talk. Through grants, public programs, and partnerships, Indiana Humanities fosters meaningful conversations that explore history, culture, and civic life.

About Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations

Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS) is a statewide collaboration of nine NPR and PBS member stations serving communities across Indiana. IPBS works to strengthen local journalism, educational services, and cultural programming through shared resources and partnerships that expand the reach and impact of public media throughout the state.