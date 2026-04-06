NIPSCO locks out 1,600 union workers amid contract dispute

NIPSCO has locked out about 1,600 union workers, after the two sides failed to agree on a new contract by an extended deadline. The utility company had been bargaining with the United Steelworkers since January 20.

NIPSCO says its last proposal included raises of at least four percent over the life of the contract, with more for line workers and senior mechanics, and a $5,000 ratification bonus. In a statement, president and CEO Vince Parisi called it one of the strongest proposals in NIPSCO's history.

But the union says it's worried about the increased use of outside contractors, potential limits on continuous work hours and a mandatory overtime acceptance rate. USW International President Roxanne Brown, in a statement, called the lockout "a reckless decision that puts profits ahead of the welfare of our communities."

For now, NIPSCO says it's maintaining its operations with non-represented employees, contractors and support from its "family of companies."

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