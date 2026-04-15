Lakeshore Public Media Receives Grant from Porter County Community Foundation to Strengthen Radio Broadcast Capabilities

Lakeshore Public Media has been awarded $8,484 in grant funding from the Porter County Community Foundation as part of its 2026 Spring Community Fund grant cycle, which distributed more than $257,000 to 33 nonprofit organizations across Porter County.

The funding will support improvements to Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast delivery systems, enhancing reliability and ensuring that listeners throughout Northwest Indiana receive clear, consistent access to trusted news, emergency information, and local programming.

“We are honored to be included among so many impactful organizations serving Porter County,” said Interim President and CEO at Lakeshore Public Media, Nancy Clifford.

“This investment from the Porter County Community Foundation allows us to strengthen the infrastructure behind our radio service, ensuring we can continue to deliver timely, accurate, and community-focused content when it matters most.”

The Porter County Community Foundation’s Spring Community Fund grant cycle supports a wide range of initiatives, from public safety and health services to education, environmental programming, and the arts. These grants are made possible through the generosity of donors who have contributed to the Community Fund and other unrestricted gifts since the Foundation’s founding in 1996.