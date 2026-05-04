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NIPSCO, United Steelworkers finalize agreements, ending lockout

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 4, 2026 at 8:59 AM CDT
(FILE PHOTO: Tyler Lake/WTIU)

NIPSCO's month-long lockout of union workers is coming to an end.

The utility company said its clerical employees will return to work Tuesday, after the two sides finalized a labor agreement. Physical workers went back on April 28.

On its website, NIPSCO said its agreements with United Steelworkers deliver improved safety standards, more efficient emergency response, "above-historical wage increases" of at least four percent and expanded benefits.

Copyright 2026 WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
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Michael Gallenberger