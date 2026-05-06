Critically acclaimed show, The Bear, highlights Gary in a surprise episode

A surprise episode of The Bear titled “Gary” takes viewers on a road trip with Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Mikey (Jon Bernthal) from Chicago to Gary, Indiana. This duo spends time together on this trip as a very complicated friendship seems to unfold right in front of your eyes.

The episode highlights Mikey’s struggles and tensions between the two, offering a deeper look into their past while showcasing the city of Gary itself as a meaningful backdrop.

The buzz around the episode has been fueled by social media, with cast and locals sharing their excitement:

Also, noting on social media the release of the unexpected episode airing was Gary, Indiana native Richard Esteras. Esteras plays Manny, one of the dishwashers on The Bear.

You can watch this new episode by searching "Gary" on Hulu and Disney +.