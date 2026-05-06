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Critically acclaimed show, The Bear, highlights Gary in a surprise episode

Lakeshore Public Media
Published May 6, 2026 at 9:26 AM CDT
Mikey, played by Jon Bernthal (Left) and Richie, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Right).
Image provided by Instagram account ebonmossbachrach
Mikey, played by Jon Bernthal (Left) and Richie, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Right).

A surprise episode of The Bear titled “Gary” takes viewers on a road trip with Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Mikey (Jon Bernthal) from Chicago to Gary, Indiana. This duo spends time together on this trip as a very complicated friendship seems to unfold right in front of your eyes.

The episode highlights Mikey’s struggles and tensions between the two, offering a deeper look into their past while showcasing the city of Gary itself as a meaningful backdrop.

The buzz around the episode has been fueled by social media, with cast and locals sharing their excitement:

ebonmossbachrach
Social media post by Ebon-Moss Bachrach yesterday morning stating the release of the new episode.

Also, noting on social media the release of the unexpected episode airing was Gary, Indiana native Richard Esteras. Esteras plays Manny, one of the dishwashers on The Bear.

Richard Esteras - Gary, IN Facebook Group

You can watch this new episode by searching "Gary" on Hulu and Disney +.
Local News