Regionally Speaking: The Region's Own Critic: Why NPR's Eric Deggans is Advocating for the Future of Local News

What happens to a community when it loses it's local watchdog? It's a question that will drive the work behind Press Forward Lake County. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to the keynote speaker of the official launch event that will be hosted Thursday, May 28th at Indiana University Northwest.

NPR's TV critic Eric Deggans, a seasoned media analyst, the author of Race Baiter and the Knight Chair in Journalism and Media Ethics at Washington and Lee University in Virginia has an unparalleled view of the national media landscape yet his understanding of trusted journalism does not just come from network television-it comes from the Region.

In this exclusive interview for Regionally Speaking, we welcome Eric Deggans back to his roots to talk about the evolving role of public media, expanding news deserts and why a healthy democracy relies on a community's capacity to access a shared baseline of truth.

For more information on Press Forward Lake County including how to register for the event visit legacyfdn.org or contact Legacy Foundation, 219-736-1880 or email legacy@legacyfdn.org.