Lakeshore Public Media Hosts 2nd Screening and Discussion Celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary

Merrillville, Ind. — Lakeshore Public Media will host its second community screening and discussion event commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States on Thursday, June 23, 2026, from 6-8pm at the Merrillville Branch of the Lake County Public Library.

The event, titled “The American Revolution: The Spirit of Service | Screening and Discussion,” will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Attendees will view excerpts from the 12-part PBS documentary series The American Revolution directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns along with Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt, followed by a panel discussion designed to encourage civic dialogue and historical reflection. The 30 min screener will focus on “The Spirit of Service” exploring service as a core American value, from the nation's founding through to the present day - examining volunteerism, civic participation, public leadership, and more. The panel will further explore this topic with plans for a public Q&A to close the program. Light refreshments will be served.

The panel will feature:

Eddie Melton - Mayor of Gary; Former Indiana State Senator & Deputy Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party

Kelly Anoe - President & CEO, Legacy Foundation

Michael Tolbert - Founding partner at Tolbert & Tolbert LLC; Former President, IN State Bar Association, Lake County Bar Association, & James C. Kimbrough Minority Bar Association

Dr. Ellen Szarleta - Director of the Indiana University Northwest Center for Urban and Regional Excellence; Interim director and professor in the School of Public and Environmental Affairs IUN

Paul Rodriguez - Vice President, People’s Bank

Isaiah Harvey - Founder, Quantum Visionary Foundation; Youth Innovator

The program is part of a nationwide commemoration marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and will examine how the ideals of service, sacrifice and civic participation helped shape the nation’s founding and continue to influence communities today.

The program is made possible by Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, Lakeshore Public Media, and Indiana Humanities, with special thanks to the Lake County Public Libraries, Legacy Foundation, People’s Bank, CapTrust, and SNJ Management operating McDonald’s Restaurants in Merrillville, Hobart, Crown Point & Lowell.

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This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited.

Reserve your spot today by following this link.

For more information visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/AmericanRevolution .

About the Film

THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION examines how America’s founding turned the world upside-down. Thirteen British colonies on the Atlantic Coast rose in rebellion, won their independence, and established a new form of government that radically reshaped the continent and inspired centuries of democratic movements around the globe.

Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Majorfunding was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members Jeannie and Jonathan Lavinewith the Crimson Lion Foundation; and the Blavatnik Family Foundation. Major funding was alsoprovided by David M. Rubenstein; The Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Family Foundation; LillyEndowment Inc.; and the following Better Angels Society members: Eric and Wendy Schmidt;Stephen A. Schwarzman; and Kenneth C. Griffin with Griffin Catalyst. Additional support for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by: The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The Pew CharitableTrusts; Gilbert S. Omenn and Martha A. Darling; Park Foundation; and the following Better AngelsSociety members: Gilchrist and Amy Berg; Perry and Donna Golkin; The Michelson Foundation;Jacqueline B. Mars; Kissick Family Foundation; Diane and Hal Brierley; John H. N. Fisher and JenniferCaldwell; John and Catherine Debs; The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; Philip I. Kent; Gail Elden;Deborah and Jon Dawson; David and Susan Kreisman; The McCloskey Family Charitable Trust; Beckyand Jim Morgan; Carol and Ned Spieker; Mark A. Tracy; and Paul and Shelley Whyte. THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was made possible, in part, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

About Indiana Humanities

Indiana Humanities is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting people, opening minds, and enriching lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read, and talk. Through grants, public programs, and partnerships, Indiana Humanities fosters meaningful conversations that explore history, culture, and civic life.

About Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations

Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS) is a statewide collaboration of nine NPR and PBS member stations serving communities across Indiana. IPBS works to strengthen local journalism, educational services, and cultural programming through shared resources and partnerships that expand the reach and impact of public media throughout the state.

