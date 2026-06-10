Lake County Treasurer John Petalas is warning people not to fall for a phishing scam using a treasurer’s office phone number.

The caller uses a cloned telephone number from the Lake County Treasurer’s Office so it appears legitimate. When answered, the caller attempts to scare people into thinking they owe money and demands payment, he said.

“The Lake County Treasurer would never call any taxpayer to demand payment of money,” Petalas said.

If you receive this call do not offer any personal or banking information. Hang up and contact the treasurer’s office. The office is keeping a record of the fraudulent calls for law enforcement.

Any taxpayer with a concern about their tax status should contact the office directly for assistance. Never send money or banking information to someone who calls seeking payment. Hang up and directly contact the treasurer’s office at 219-755-3760.

