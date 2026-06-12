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Storm damage disrupting Broadway rapid bus services

Lakeshore Public Media
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:52 PM CDT
gptcbus.com
gptcbus.com

I hope you are safe after last night’s storms. However, due to extensive damage in the Merrillville portion of Gary Transit’s service area, GPTC will be suspending service on the Broadway Metro Express until sufficient road clearance is attained. The Bmx is NWI’s second-busiest transit line after the South Shore, and carries several thousand riders daily with 30-minute frequency between downtown Gary and northern Crown Point, so we do not take this decision lightly.

As soon as our Operations team feels there is sufficient capacity to resume service, we will roll out with our Bmx fleet to restore transit connectivity. Thank you

David W. Wright (he/him)

Planning and Marketing Manager

Gary Public Transportation Corporation

219.885.7555 x204

www.garytransit.com
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