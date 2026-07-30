Crown Point Police to Host National Night Out Aug. 4

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Police Department will host its National Night Out event from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Crown Point Sportsplex, fields 1,2,3, located at 1313 E. North St.

The community event kicks off at 6 p.m. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will land a helicopter on Field 3. Crown Point police and fire departments will take to Field 2 for a softball game around 6:30 p.m. Around 7:45 p.m., gates for the foam party will open on Field 1. The evening will close out with a drone show by Chicago Drone Light Shows.

The event will feature free Kona Ice for the first 300 attendees and hot dogs grilled by Crown Point Emergency Management; live music provided by Tom Lounges; booths from Crown Point public safety departments, the City of Crown Point and various community partners; swag giveaways; and public safety vehicles. Fun Times Cotton Candy will be available for purchase.

“National Night Out gives our officers the chance to connect with our community while building camaraderie. It’s great to see so many residents show up every year to support our officers and enjoy a night with our community partners,” Crown Point Police Chief Ryan S. Patrick said.

Patrick added the department is grateful for its sponsors, including drone show sponsors Dutch Farms and Eotech and foam party sponsor The Staples Realty Group. To become a 2026 National Night Out sponsor, visit crownpoint.info/nno2026.

“We’re fortunate to live in one of the safest cities in Indiana. This year, Crown Point was again ranked as one of the safest communities in Indiana,” Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said. “When people choose to move to a community, they look for great schools and public safety. I am proud to say we have both in Crown Point.”

ABOUT NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, according to the NNO website. Thousands of communities from all 50 states, the U.S. territories and military bases worldwide participate on the first Tuesday in August. Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October.