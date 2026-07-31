Franciscan Health offering Produce Prescription Program

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health is again teaming up with the Indy Hunger Network to support healthier lifestyles through nutritious food access and chronic disease management education through the free Produce Prescription Program.

The free program provides monthly prescriptions of fresh fruits and vegetables along with guidance and support to improve overall health and well-being.

Participants are not required to be patients within the Franciscan Health system to participate. To be eligible for the program, participants must have pre-existing chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or cancer; screen positive for moderate to high food insecurity and complete a six-week Cooking Matters course.

The program will meet for six weeks on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central from Aug. 25 to Sept. 29 at the Franciscan Health Michigan City Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. Upon successful completion of the free, six-week program, participants will receive produce vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables monthly for six months.

The registration deadline is Aug. 18. To register and for more information, please contact Selena Tinoco at Selena.Tinoco@FranciscanAlliance.org or call (219) 221-4153.

The Produce Prescription Program in Michigan City is made possible in part through donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Food Insecurity Fund and a partnership with the Indy Hunger Network. For more information or to donate, go online or call (219) 661-3401.