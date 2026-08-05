Purdue Northwest Opens Applications for 2026-27 Leadership Northwest Indiana Program

he Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest has opened applications for the 2026-27 Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) program.

This premium leadership program, facilitated by a team that includes faculty members from the PNW College of Business and leadership practitioners, meets once a month for eight months. A 360 leadership assessment and custom coaching are program highlights. The facilitation team provides research-based leadership content and skill-building for effective leadership in the workplace and in life.

Leadership Northwest Indiana is well-regarded as a great place for professionals to build their networks, as they learn from the real-world challenges other participants bring to the discussions. All LNI sessions are led by leadership experts from both the academic and business world so that participants get the latest research-based leadership content and the most effective skills to add to their tool kit.

“Leadership is not a destination — it is a process of continuous growth. LNI empowers participants to strengthen their leadership muscles through evidence-based practices, thoughtful reflection and meaningful connections with others,” added Jane Thomas, academic director at the Leadership Institute and associate professor of Human Resource Management and Organizational Behavior at PNW. “Whether stepping into a leadership role for the first time or coming to the program with years of leadership experience, participants are challenged and supported to expand their impact and lead with greater confidence, purpose and effectiveness.”

“We are excited to welcome the 51st cohort of Leadership Northwest Indiana,” said Mekisha Richardson, director of Professional Education at the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest. “Participants can look forward to the same high-quality leadership development experience that has defined LNI for decades, along with new opportunities for growth, connection and engagement. For anyone considering the program, this is an excellent time to invest in your leadership journey and join a network of accomplished professionals making a difference in our region.”

“Engaging with professionals from across the region set the stage for meaningful experiences and tangible benefits that continue to influence my leadership journey,” said Orlando A. Drummond, Senior Director of Program Quality & Development at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana.

Applications are now open for the 2026-27 Leadership Northwest Indiana program. The program begins in September 2026 and runs through April 2027. Participants will meet for eight monthly, in-person sessions. The program is being offered on Purdue Northwest’s Hammond campus.

More information can be found online at pnw.edu/leadership-institute or by contacting the Leadership Institute at leadershipinstitute@pnw.edu.

The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest

The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest (PNW) is the hub of leadership development in Northwest Indiana. We present dynamic research-based leadership development programs for businesses, area professionals, and youth leaders from the university and across our regional community. For more information about the Leadership Institute, visit www.pnw.edu/leadership-institute.

About Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a student-centered university that transforms lives through innovative education, impactful research and community engagement. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW is recognized as a FirstGen Forward Network Champion and an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University. PNW advances the socioeconomic mobility of its students and positively impacts regional development. For more information, visit pnw.edu.