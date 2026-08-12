Severe Storms Leave Region Scrambling: Lakeshore Public Media Operates at Reduced Capacity While Outages Persist Across Northwest Indiana 

Severe storms battered Northwest Indiana on Tuesday, leaving a wake of downed trees, widespread power outages, and blocked roadways across Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties. As residents and emergency crews confront the aftermath, local services—including the Region’s only public media broadcaster are working tirelessly under challenging conditions to keep the community informed.

Lakeshore Public Media is among the thousands of households and institutions currently operating without main power or internet service. Despite operating on backup strength, the station remains committed to its mission as Northwest Indiana’s trusted and reliable voice.

"Like many of our friends, neighbors, and listeners across the Region, we are continuing to navigate power and internet interruptions," Lakeshore Public Media Interim-CEO Nancy Clifford said in a statement. "We apologize for the weakened signal over our radio airwaves as our engineering team works toward full restoration. We hear you, and we know you are counting on us—especially in moments like this."

While broadcast power is operating at reduced capacity, listeners can access full NPR programming, local reporting, and PBS broadcasts directly via the station’s website at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

Essential Public Safety & Utility Resources

As recovery efforts continue throughout the Region, local authorities and utility crews are urging residents to exercise extreme caution on the roads and stay informed via official channels:

Power Outages & Restoration: Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) crews are deployed across the area. To track current outages or view estimated restoration times, visit nipsco.com/outages/power-outages or call NIPSCO directly at 1-800-4NIPSCO (1-800-464-7726).

Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) crews are deployed across the area. To track current outages or view estimated restoration times, visit nipsco.com/outages/power-outages or call NIPSCO directly at (1-800-464-7726). Road Conditions & Tree Hazards: Downed trees continue to block major thoroughfares across Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties. Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) crews are actively clearing state routes. Motorists should avoid travel in heavily damaged areas if possible. For live traffic and closure updates, check 511in.org. To report non-emergency hazards on state roads, visit indot4u.com.

Downed trees continue to block major thoroughfares across Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties. Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) crews are actively clearing state routes. Motorists should avoid travel in heavily damaged areas if possible. For live traffic and closure updates, check 511in.org. To report non-emergency hazards on state roads, visit indot4u.com. School Closures: Widespread outages have forced selective school closures across Northwest Indiana. Parents and guardians are advised to monitor official communications directly from their local school districts for reopening schedules.

Widespread outages have forced selective school closures across Northwest Indiana. Parents and guardians are advised to monitor official communications directly from their local school districts for reopening schedules. Non-Emergency Community Reports: To request storm cleanup or report non-emergency storm-related damage within local municipalities, dial 311.

Gratitude for the Frontline Effort

The storm’s impact has been widespread, but so has the community's resolve. Lakeshore Public Media extends its heartfelt gratitude to the first responders, utility workers, municipal crews, and helpful neighbors who stepped up immediately in the storm's wake.

For a region known for its resilience, recovery is a shared effort. Lakeshore Public Media will continue providing updates online as power and technical capabilities are restored.

