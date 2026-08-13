Hammond now the 'sole focus' of Chicago Bears New Home

The long-running saga of where the Chicago Bears will play their home games took a sharp turn toward the Indiana state line today. After months of legislative friction in Illinois, team executives are now signaling that Hammond, Indiana, is no longer just a backup plan—it is becoming the primary focus.

At a press conference in Lake Forest, Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren confirmed the team has completed its due diligence on the Lost Marsh site and is now aggressively evaluating the adjacent Wolf Lake Terminal. The shift represents a significant blow to Illinois’ hopes of keeping the storied franchise within its borders and a potential economic windfall for Northwest Indiana.

“Our sole focus at this point in time is working on a world-class stadium and mixed-use development in Hammond,” Warren said. He noted that while Lost Marsh remains viable, the new Wolf Lake site could be “even better” for creating a cohesive district.

The pivot is driven by two realities: inflation and politics. Warren revealed that construction costs for the project are climbing by an estimated $150 million every year. In Springfield, meanwhile, negotiations over property taxes and infrastructure support have stalled.

“These are real issues,” Warren explained. “The longer this goes on, it creates complications. It's not only the political and legislative decisions that we have to make, it's the financial decisions.”

For fans, the prospect of the "Chicago" Bears playing in another state is unsettling. However, Chairman George McCaskey sought to temper those anxieties, pointing to the team’s historical move from Wrigley Field to Soldier Field as proof that the brand transcends its specific location.

“We will be the Chicago Bears whether we're in Arlington or whether we're in Hammond,” McCaskey said. “Once people understand that our top priority from day one was a world-class stadium experience, we think we'll make that adjustment.”

The move has even caught the attention of the NFL’s highest offices. Commissioner Roger Goodell recently inspected the Indiana sites, echoing a sentiment that seems to be the team's new mantra: “Hope is not a strategy.” As the clock ticks and costs rise, the Bears are no longer hoping for a deal in Illinois—they are planning for a future in Indiana.