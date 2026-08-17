NIPSCO races to restore power as historic storms left thousands in the dark

Recovery efforts are in full swing across Northern Indiana Public Service Company's (NIPSCO) service area following a historic series of consecutive severe weather events that ranks among the largest outage incidents in the company's history.

As of 11 a.m. CT on Monday, August 17, 2026, approximately 102,000 customers remain without power. However, steady progress has been made since the severe weather first struck on August 11, with crews successfully restoring service to 236,000 customers.

Historic Impact and Timeline

The severe weather sequence caused unprecedented damage to NIPSCO's electric system, triggering a peak of roughly 301,000 active outages and affecting more than 60 percent of the company's electric customers on August 11 alone. Factoring in ongoing storm damage accrued through August 16, NIPSCO has managed a staggering 338,000 total outages.

Company officials report that 75 percent of the original storm-impacted customers have already been brought back online, leaving roughly 75,000 customers from that initial wave still awaiting service.

Restoration Expectations and Estimates

NIPSCO has established system-level Estimated Times of Restoration (ETRs), projecting that:

Approximately 90 percent of customers will have power restored by Tuesday, August 18, at 11:59 p.m.



Approximately 100 percent of customers will be restored by Friday, August 21, at 11:59 p.m.

Community-specific estimates for when a majority of remaining customers in specific areas can expect power include:

Tuesday, August 18 by 11:59 p.m.: Beverly Shores, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Hanna, Hebron, Kouts, Laporte, Long Beach, Lowell, Michigan City, Saint John, Schneider, Sumava Resorts, and Union Mills.

Beverly Shores, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Hanna, Hebron, Kouts, Laporte, Long Beach, Lowell, Michigan City, Saint John, Schneider, Sumava Resorts, and Union Mills. Wednesday, August 19 by 5:00 p.m.: Demotte, Hobart, Kingsbury, Kingsford Heights, Merrillville, Michiana Shores, Mill Creek, Porter, Shelby, Rolling Prairie, Wanatah, and Westville.

Demotte, Hobart, Kingsbury, Kingsford Heights, Merrillville, Michiana Shores, Mill Creek, Porter, Shelby, Rolling Prairie, Wanatah, and Westville. Wednesday, August 19 by 11:59 p.m.: Chesterton, Dyer, Schererville, and Valparaiso.

NIPSCO notes that areas not explicitly listed are integrated into larger service areas or remain under initial damage assessment. The company emphasizes that every customer is a priority and more precise local estimates will be released as assessments conclude.

Massive Workforce Mobilization

Thousands of personnel are working around the clock to execute repairs safely. The response team includes NIPSCO employees, contractor resources, mutual assistance crews, personnel from affiliated Columbia Gas companies, and vital support units from the Indiana National Guard.

Because of the scale of the emergency, Electric Operations will remain in emergency response mode through Friday, August 21. During this period, non-emergency electric work may experience delays, but NIPSCO has confirmed that service disconnections for non-payment are suspended.

Community Support and Resources

To aid residents enduring extended outages, NIPSCO and local partners are hosting Community Support Events offering bottled water, meals, snacks, device charging stations, and safety information. Lunch and dinner will be served at these locations while supplies last.

For residents seeking air-conditioned spaces, cooling centers and shelters are actively operating. Residents can check the Indiana Department of Homeland Security's Open Shelters & Centers Dashboard for real-time updates on operating hours and locations.

Customers dependent on medical equipment are reminded to follow their personal emergency preparedness plans, utilize backup power sources, or seek alternative arrangements, calling 911 immediately in the event of a medical emergency.

Important Safety and Operational Reminders

Downed Power Lines: Residents must treat all downed lines as live, dangerous, and energized. Never touch a downed line or objects in contact with it, such as fences or standing water. Report downed lines immediately by calling 911 and NIPSCO at 1-800-4NIPSCO.

Residents must treat all downed lines as live, dangerous, and energized. Never touch a downed line or objects in contact with it, such as fences or standing water. Report downed lines immediately by calling 911 and NIPSCO at 1-800-4NIPSCO. Intermittent Outages: Temporary outages may occur as crews safely de-energize lines to perform critical repairs and bring new sections of the grid online.

Temporary outages may occur as crews safely de-energize lines to perform critical repairs and bring new sections of the grid online. Outage Map Inquiries: The online outage map is designed to provide a broad regional overview and may not display individual street addresses. Customers should still report outages and track progress via NIPSCO.com.

NIPSCO representatives share the next scheduled restoration update will be issued today at 4 p.m. CT.