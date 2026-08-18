Mayor Eddie Melton outlines Gary’s storm recovery as residents balance relief and lingering frustration

One week after severe storms battered Northwest Indiana, officials in Gary released an update detailing municipal cleanup operations and newly approved federal disaster relief, while local residents take to social media to share relief, air persistent needs, and question why the city's widespread destruction has not drawn broader national notice.

In a video briefing released Tuesday, Aug. 18, Gary Mayor Eddie Melton was joined by Congressman Frank Mrvan, Gary Common Council President and 5th District Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, and Fire Chief Larry Tillman to outline the city’s multi-agency recovery strategy following the destructive Aug. 11 storm. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials have approved an emergency declaration for Indiana, making direct federal assistance and resources available to supplement state and local operations. Under the declaration, $5 million in statewide emergency protective measures funding has been authorized.

"As Northwest Indiana navigates the disaster response and recovery process following the severe storms beginning on August 11, I am committed to being a resource and trusted source of information for local governments, elected officials, and residents in our region," Mrvan said during the briefing.

Across Gary, municipal teams have evaluated nearly 2,100 reported damage sites and service requests. City data indicates that more than 80 percent of the reports involve fallen trees and obstructed roadways, with neighborhood impacts concentrated in Glen Park, Miller/Aetna, Midtown, and Tolleston.

Mayor Melton reported that municipal crews have managed to reopen 75 percent of blocked roads to traffic, though substantial cleanup remains. "At the same time, we know there is still significant work ahead of us," Melton said. "We continue to assess conditions throughout our neighborhoods and are developing a strategic plan to address debris removal and determine repair costs for long-term restoration."

To assist residents dealing with prolonged infrastructure outages, telecommunications carriers have deployed emergency connectivity support. AT&T is waiving overage fees and providing unlimited talk, text, and data for eligible local customers through Sept. 11, in addition to placing mobile charging lockers at American Red Cross-supported shelters such as the Gary YWCA. FirstNet deployed a satellite truck to Gary's NIPSCO facility to aid utility crews, while Verizon Wireless established public Wi-Fi and device charging stations at the YWCA.

Across social media, community reactions reflect a mix of gratitude for initial aid, urgency for vulnerable populations, and frustration over the broader visibility of the crisis.

In a widely shared post on Facebook, Gary resident Susan Hendrix raised concerns about the broader perception of the city's plight, asking: "Why isn’t what is happening in Gary, Indiana receiving the national attention it deserves?"

Other residents highlighted immediate relief efforts, with commenter Rose Davis noting the impact of targeted local assistance.

"I truly appreciate that $150 food vouchers were given out yesterday to help Gary residents during this extended power outage," Davis wrote. "The assistance is definitely needed, especially after so many families lost refrigerators and freezers full of food."

However, gaps in aid remain a top concern for neighbors. Resident Vickie Moss voiced the need for expanded essential supplies and specialized care, writing, "We need food phones ..... resources for disabled senors [sic]."

Offering an encouraging tone, resident Celeste Julian praised the forward momentum while urging neighbors to support one another through the aftermath.

"So Glad things are beginning to move for the residents. This has been hard on all involved," Julian wrote. "Stand tall and help others when needed..GARY, YOU GOT THIS ...."

Local officials continue to urge all impacted residents to thoroughly document property damage with photos, video, and receipts, and to report losses by dialing 211 or visiting the Indiana 211 portal. The data will be used by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to support assessments for a potential major disaster declaration.

Residents displaced or burdened by storm losses can also apply for up to $5,000 in emergency aid grants through the State Disaster Relief Fund via the state's August Disaster Resource Hub to replace essential items like clothing and uninsured medical devices. Federal disaster details and resource updates are being cataloged by FEMA online and via phone at 1-800-621-FEMA.