Northwest Indiana storm victims can apply for up to $5,000 in state relief funds

Northwest Indiana residents recovering from recent severe storms can now apply for emergency financial aid and food replacement assistance, state officials announced earlier today.

Under the State Disaster Relief Fund, affected households are eligible to request up to $5,000 in emergency grants to help replace essential items, including food and clothing, after storms displaced families across northwest and central Indiana.

State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) urged residents dealing with storm damage to access available state resources as recovery efforts get underway.

"The recent storms in northwest and central Indiana have been heartbreaking to witness, and my heart is with all who have been impacted," Charbonneau said in a statement. "As we begin to recover, I want to share this information to help Hoosiers who are in need of assistance."

Residents can apply for the Disaster Relief Fund online through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website at in.gov/dhs or by dialing Indiana 211. State officials are also using the 211 network to collect self-reported damage assessments, which emergency managers will use to determine broader recovery and funding needs.

In addition to direct relief grants, the Governor Mike Braun has directed the state to activate emergency replacements for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who lost food during the storms or subsequent power outages.

To receive replacement SNAP benefits, eligible recipients must submit an affidavit documenting their verified losses within 10 days of the disaster. Affidavits can be submitted online through the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Benefits Portal or delivered in person to local Division of Family Resources offices.

Updated storm resources and state assistance guidelines are available at on.in.gov/August2026Disaster.