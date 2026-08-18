Porter County Judge Buckley urged to step down following second drunken-driving charge

Porter County judicial candidate and sitting Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Buckley is facing intensified pressure to step down from the bench and fully abandon his reelection bid, following a recent drunken-driving arrest and plea agreement.

In a public statement posted to Facebook on Monday, August 18th, Porter County Democratic Party Chairman Don Craft called on Buckley to resign and urged local Republican leadership to formally cut ties with his campaign. While Buckley recently announced a temporary pause in his campaign activities, Craft argued that a suspension does not go far enough.

According to Craft's Facebook post, Buckley registered a blood alcohol content more than three times Indiana’s legal limit. Craft noted this marks Buckley’s second operating under the influence case—a significant issue given that his courtroom regularly adjudicates alcohol-related offenses.

The statement also took aim at the speed with which the legal system processed the sitting judge's case. Craft pointed out that despite recent regional storms causing widespread power outages and delays across the county, Buckley secured a plea deal within 48 hours. Under the agreement, Buckley received probation on a reduced charge, while an initial refusal to take a roadside chemical test was dropped.

"This is the definition of special treatment," Craft wrote in the post.

Because state election deadlines keep Buckley’s name on the ballot, Craft called on the Porter County Republican Party to denounce the judge and pledge no further resources to his election. While acknowledging Buckley’s public admission that he is dealing with a problem, Craft said the judge must step aside to focus entirely on recovery.

Craft concluded his statement by endorsing Heather McCarthy, an attorney based in Northwest Indiana, calling her the only qualified candidate to lead the bench.