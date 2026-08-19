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Standing With Our Neighbors: Legacy Foundation Mobilizes Major Relief Fund After Severe Storms

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published August 19, 2026 at 4:36 PM CDT
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Across Northwest Indiana, the sounds of chainsaws and neighborhood cleanups have become a familiar rhythm this summer. Following a relentless stretch of severe weather—most recently the damaging storms of August 11—local leaders, civic partners, and neighbors are demonstrating what collective resilience looks like in action.

To ensure direct relief reaches the families hit hardest, the Legacy Foundation, Lake County’s community foundation, has established the Lake County Disaster Relief Fund. The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation has stepped forward with a generous initial $100,000 lead gift, providing the immediate, on-the-ground capital necessary to help residents begin picking up the pieces and addressing urgent, critical needs.

The foundation's latest  initiative builds on targeted recovery work already underway across the region. In response to the destructive June 12 storms and subsequent weather events, a joint partnership between the Legacy Foundation, the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, and the Town of Merrillville has awarded $395,000 through the Merrillville Tornado Relief Fund to support affected local residents.

For community foundations, moments of crisis highlight the vital importance of grassroots coordination. By bringing together municipal leaders, local non-profits, and private donors, the Legacy Foundation aims to pool resources so every donated dollar can deliver the deepest possible impact on the ground.

As recovery efforts continue throughout Lake County, foundation leaders emphasize that neighbors helping neighbors remains the cornerstone of regional recovery.

Residents, local businesses, and community organizations interested in supporting ongoing relief and rebuilding efforts can contribute directly online through the Legacy Foundation’s website https://legacyfdn.org.

About Legacy Foundation

Legacy Foundation is the community foundation for Lake County, Indiana. We connect people, knowledge, and funding to build an equitable, accessible, and inclusive Lake County, now and for generations to come. Legacy Foundation is supported by a broad base of individuals, families, and businesses connected by the desire to improve Lake County, Indiana. With a growing portfolio of over 400 funds and approximately $124 million in assets, Legacy Foundation is a trusted source for philanthropic giving in the region. For over 30 years, Legacy Foundation has been empowering people, providing strategic leadership, and impactful philanthropic support to create an equitable Lake County where all people thrive.
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Local News Local Newsdisaster assistancedisaster reliefLake CountyThe Legacy Foundation
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is Vice President of Radio Production. Also the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson