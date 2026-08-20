Following Severe Storms, Northwest Indiana Animal Shelters Face a Dual Crisis of Outages and Intakes

When powerful storms swept across Northwest Indiana last week, staff at Humane Indiana spent days in survival mode evacuating animals, clearing debris, and working in the dark without electricity. By Wednesday morning, utility crews had finally restored power, and the shelter reopened its doors. But relief was short-lived. Just two hours later, the kennels were full again.

The shelter took in 48 dogs from a single property after high winds brought a large tree crashing down onto a residential trailer where the animals were living in a hoarding situation. The sudden intake has pushed the Munster facility to capacity, creating an immediate need for community support.

Staff say the arriving dogs require extensive care, from routine checkups to urgent hygiene needs.

The immediate needs:



Volunteer Bathers : Helpers are needed August 21-23 to assist in washing and grooming rescued dogs.

: Helpers are needed August 21-23 to assist in washing and grooming rescued dogs. Prospective Adopters: Once cleared medically and behaviorally, all 48 animals will be placed for adoption

Once cleared medically and behaviorally, all 48 animals will be placed for adoption Financial Support: Shelter officials note that an intake of this scale brings steep veterinary costs, including vaccinations, medical testing and specialized treatments.

Power Outages Linger for Gary Shelter

The strain on animal welfare operations extends beyond Munster. In Gary’s Miller neighborhood, the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana is still navigating storm damage without standard electrical power.

According to social media posts on Facebook, caretakers are currently running generators for brief stretches throughout the day to keep lights on while cleaning kennels, administering medications, and exercising the animals. The shelter remains closed to the public, but staff report an urgent need for specific supplies:

Wet Puppy and Dog Food: Pedigree brand preferred.

Pedigree brand preferred. Wet Kitten and Cat Food: Fancy Feast Brand preferred.

Fancy Feast Brand preferred. Cleaning Supplies: Bottled bleach for daily sanitation.

Shelter workers emphasize that keeping animals on their regular food brands helps prevent digestive issues, particularly during high-stress recovery periods.

Animal welfare advocates note that severe weather often triggers a domino effect for rescue facilities across Lake and Porter counties. Residents looking to help are encouraged to contact their municipal animal control departments or local neighborhood rescues to ask about immediate supply needs, foster opportunities, or volunteer openings.

Information on contributing directly to Humane Indiana or the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana is available through their respective websites and social media pages.