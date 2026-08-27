Northwest Indiana Gets Federal Storm Relief As Residents Face Proposed Utility Rate Hikes

Two weeks after destructive severe storms tore across Northwest Indiana, the federal government has approved a major disaster declaration, unlocking federal funding and individual assistance for residents and municipalities working to rebuild.

The approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) comes in response to a request submitted by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun following the severe derecho that swept the region on Aug. 11.

The declaration specifically clears the way for Individual Assistance in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties, providing grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

U.S. Representative Frank J. Mrvan, who joined members of the Indiana congressional delegation in pushing for the federal aid, credited local emergency crews, utility workers, and volunteers for their work during the initial emergency response.

“Our families, businesses, municipalities, first responders, and community organizations have endured tremendous hardship, and they need every available resource to recover and rebuild,” Mrvan said in a statement. “The response brought us through the immediate crisis. Now, the work of recovery and rebuilding begins.”

Recovery Amid New Utility Pressures and Shifting Weather

The arrival of federal aid comes as northern Indiana catches a brief meteorological break. While meteorologists with the Storm Prediction Center and local forecasters had tracked severe storm potential for northern Indiana and the southern Chicago metropolitan area on Wednesday, an incoming cold front helped diminish the threat, downgrading previously issued Level 1 and Level 2 severe weather risks to isolated showers.

Yet long-term recovery challenges remain top of mind for residents still picking up debris and repairing damaged property.

Compounding recovery concerns, regional utility provider Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) recently submitted petitions to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission seeking rate increases. The initial filing occurred the day the storms struck the region, followed by additional petitions in the days following. If approved by state regulators, the proposed adjustments would add an estimated $7.33 per month to residential utility bills.

How Residents Can Access Aid

Federal emergency officials advise residents that insurance claims should be filed first, as FEMA assistance cannot duplicate benefits covered by insurance policies.

Eligible individuals and business owners in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties can apply for assistance through several avenues:



Online: Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov By Phone: Call the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362

Call the FEMA helpline at Local State Resources: Text IN211HELP to 898-211 to connect with Indiana 211 community disaster recovery resources.

Officials noted that additional federal assistance programs and details will roll out in the coming days.