Lane, Ramp Closures Scheduled Along I-65 in Lake County

Drivers traveling Interstate 65 in Lake County should prepare for detours and overnight delays as two road and bridge repair projects get underway between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will close the right lane of northbound I-65 near U.S. 30 and the ramp from westbound U.S. 30 to northbound I-65 for about six days, beginning on or after Sunday, Sept. 20.

Westbound U.S. 30 drivers seeking northbound I-65 must detour south on I-65 to the U.S. 231 interchange to turn around.

Further south, contractor F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates is running weekday overnight lane closures on I-65 between 109th Avenue and U.S. 231 from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next two weeks. The nighttime work will remove lane shifts at 113th Avenue and complete concrete repairs on the 113th Avenue center pier.

The 113th Avenue bridge over I-65 remains closed through late October for deck and superstructure replacement, with intermittent lane closures on the interstate below continuing as needed.

INDOT advises motorists to plan extra travel time, slow down, and stay alert through all work zones.

About the Indiana Department of Transportation

INDOT is responsible for planning, constructing, maintaining, and operating the State of Indiana’s more than 29,000 highway lane miles and 5,700 bridges, and providing support for 4,500 rail miles and 127 aviation facilities throughout the Hoosier State. With six district offices and over 3,500 employees, INDOT works to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable transportation infrastructure while supporting the state’s economic vitality. The department is committed to fostering innovation, sustainability, and safety in transportation planning and development, in addition to collaborating with local governments and private sector partners to meet the state’s transportation needs. For the eighth consecutive year, Indiana has placed in the top ten in the nation for infrastructure in CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” rankings. Learn more at in.gov/indot.