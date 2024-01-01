Meet the Mayor

Lakeshore Public Media launches a dynamic new segment, "Meet the Mayor," featured on the esteemed local program "Regionally Speaking" on Lakeshore Public Media - 89.1 FM. Hosted by producer Dee Dotson, “Meet the Mayor” invites listeners to delve into insightful discussions with key leaders shaping communities across Northwest Indiana.



"Meet the Mayor" is a multifaceted initiative designed to provide residents with comprehensive insights into the developments and challenges within their towns. Each episode features in-depth interviews with local mayors, town council presidents, town managers, and other influential leaders. Topics of discussion encompass economic development, infrastructure, and other pressing local issues.



“Northwest Indiana is the perfect mix of big-town amenities with all the charms of small-town comfort. There are so many things happening around Northwest Indiana from economic development to population and wage growth, infrastructure for an ever thriving community and of course arts and culture. No other city matches the Region’s passion, pride and enthusiasm. I'm so excited for this new project and count it a privilege and honor to meet with leaders to share the stories and voices of the Region,” Dotson said.