© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

VIDEO: Little-Known Middlemen Save Money On Medicines — But Maybe Not For You

Kaiser Health News | By Francis Ying,
julie applebyStephanie Stapleton
Published August 2, 2017 at 4:03 AM CDT

For months now, the GOP push to replace the Affordable Care Act has consumed Washington.

Still, for many consumers, the top concern has been the rising cost of prescription drugs. And that brings us to the topic of pharmacy benefit managers.

PBMs, as they're known, are not well understood and often go unnoticed.

Given how important they are to the prescription drug pricing pipeline, we wanted to remedy that.

Here's a video that explains how these multimillion-dollar corporations came to be, and how they impact drug costs and access.

Kaiser Health News is a nonprofit health newsroom, an editorially independent part of the Kaiser Family Foundation. You can follow KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby on Twitter @Julie_Appleby.

Copyright 2023 Kaiser Health News. To see more, visit Kaiser Health News.

Tags
NPR News NPR Top Stories
Francis Ying
julie appleby
Stephanie Stapleton