Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters for the 2nd time

Scottie Scheffler has won the Masters Tournament for the second time, taking the green jacket in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday.

Scheffler, 27, took first place on one of golf's biggest stages with a final score of 11 under par.

"I did my best to stay calm out there," he said afterward. "I did my best to stay patient on the course. And I was able to make some key shots and key putts today to keep my round going."

The storied tournament at Augusta National Golf Club took place over four days, with the fourth and final round being played on Sunday.

Scheffler entered the last round in first place, having shot 7 under par up to that point.

Scheffler, who was making his fifth appearance at the Masters, won the prestigious tournament in 2022, besting superstar Rory McIlroy by three strokes.

Not far behind Scheffler on Sunday was fellow American player Collin Morikawa, who was also making his fifth appearance in the tournament. He was 6 under par going into Sunday and finished at 4-under and tied for third place with Tommy Fleetwood and Max Homa. Sweden's Ludvig Åberg finished in second place at 7-under.

Golf legend Tiger Woods finished the tournament 16 over par, but not before setting a new Masters record.

Woods became the first player in history to "make the cut" at the tournament — which means he played well enough in the first two rounds to reach the second half — 24 consecutive times.

He had previously tied the record for 23 straight cuts with Fred Couples and Gary Player.

