A video shows two men toppling rock formations at Lake Mead trail

By Joe Hernandez
Published April 16, 2024 at 11:10 AM CDT
An image provided by the National Park Service shows two men who were caught on video earlier this month toppling rock formations near the Redstone Dunes Trail.
Screenshot by National Park Service
An image provided by the National Park Service shows two men who were caught on video earlier this month toppling rock formations near the Redstone Dunes Trail.

Park rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area just outside Las Vegas are asking for the public's help identify two people caught on video vandalizing natural rock formations earlier this month.

The National Park Service said the video of the two men pushing rocks off a cliff near the Redstone Dunes Trail was reportedly recorded on April 7.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area spokesperson John Haynes called the incident "appalling" and "disgusting" in an interview with FOX5 Vegas.

"That's so beautiful, it's one of my favorite places in the park and they're up there just destroying it. I don't understand that," Haynes said.

The reddish sandstone rocks in the park were formed from 140-million-year-old desert dunes impacted by erosion, weather and other "geological forces," according to the NPS.

Park rangers are asking anyone who was on the Redstone Dunes Trail on April 7 or who can help identify the suspects to contact the National Park Service.

