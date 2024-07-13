Photos: See how the Trump rally shooting unfolded

Former President Donald Trump says he was shot and hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear.
The former president, who was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, said in a statement on his social media website that he knew something was wrong.
He wrote quote: "I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin."
Trump said the bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.
He thanked the U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement for their rapid response. He also extended his sympathies to the family of the person who was killed at the rally as well as the family of a person who was badly injured.